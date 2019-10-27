First joint Russian-Egyptian air defense drills kick off in Egypt

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The first Russian-Egyptian air defense drills, the Arrow of Friendship-2019, kicked off at a practice range of the Egyptian air defense troops’ training tactical center on Sunday, the press service of the Southern Military District has said.

"The exercises’ goal is to share experience between the Russian and Egyptian military and also to ensure airspace security and use air defenses to protect critical facilities as well as to improve practical skills of servicemen in engaging the maximum combat capabilities of air defense missile systems during joint activities on repelling strikes carried out by a simulated enemy in various conditions," the press service said.

Earlier reports said that anti-aircraft gunners from the Southern Military District would practice measures for destroying air targets by using the Egyptian army’s Tor-2ME and Buk-M2E missile systems, ZSU-23-4 Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon systems and Igla missiles.

The first joint Russian-Egyptian air defense drills will take place on October 26-November 7 on the territory of the Egyptian air defense troops’ training tactical center. Russia’s troops at the drills will be represented by over 100 anti-aircraft gunners of the Southern Military District’s motor rifle large unit stationed in the Volgograd and Krasnodar Regions, the Republic of North Ossetia and in Crimea.