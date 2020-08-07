Two large hydrographic survey boats to join Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by year-end

The Vladimir Kozitsky and the Boris Slobodnik are the Project 23040G third and fourth large hydrographic survey boats laid down in May 2018

SEVASTOPOL, August 7. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet will receive two large hydrographic survey boats by the end of this year, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Project 23040G two new large hydrographic boats Vladimir Kozitsky and Boris Slobodnik will enter service with the Black Sea Fleet by the end of this year," the press office said in a statement. The boats are currently undergoing state trials in the Black Sea to test all their life support systems, onboard equipment and operational capabilities, the statement says.

Following the state trials, both vessels will become operational in the Black Sea Fleet’s hydrographical survey service, the press office specified. The Vladimir Kozitsky and the Boris Slobodnik are the Project 23040G third and fourth large hydrographic survey boats laid down in May 2018.