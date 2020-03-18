Research into Russia’s fifth generation subs well in progress — Navy’s commander

According to a TASS' source in the defense and industrial complex, the hypersonic missiles Tsirkon will be one of the strike weapons the yet-to-be created submarine will carry

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Research is well in progress into Russia’s fifth-generation submarines, the Navy’s commander-in-chief, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, told the Russian army daily Krasnaya Zvezda in an interview. "Currently Russia is building fourth generation submarines, but we are obliged to look ahead. This is an imperative of our time and of progress in science and engineering that concerns the Navy’s development. It is common knowledge that research into fifth generation submarines is well underway. They are to boast far better parameters," Yevemnov promised.

On December 24, 2019, Russia’s Federation Council (parliament's upper house) memos said that Russia’s future fifth generation nuclear powered submarines of the Laika project (also called Husky) will be configured to carry ballistic and anti-ship missiles. Earlier, a source in the defense and industrial complex told TASS that the Marine Engineering Bureau Malakhit had finalized the image of a multirole nuclear powered fifth-generation submarine Husky and started the next phase of the project — research and development work codenamed Laika. According to the source, the hypersonic missiles Tsirkon will be one of the strike weapons the yet-to-be created submarine will carry. Laika will have modular design and an integrated artificial intelligence-based combat control system. Such submarines will be commissioned to perform a variety of tasks, including strategic non-nuclear deterrence. Projects 971 and 949 submarines