Russia test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile from ship for first time

The range of the Tsirkon missile flight exceeded 500 km, according to a source

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia test-launched its Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a ship for the first time when the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov fired the weapon from the Barents Sea against a ground target in January, two sources in defense circles of Russia’s North-Western Federal District told TASS on Thursday. "In accordance with the program of the Tsirkon’s state trials, the Admiral Gorshkov test-launched this missile from the Barents Sea against a ground target at one of military testing ranges of the Northern Urals in early January," one of the sources said. The other source confirmed this information, noting that "the range of the Tsirkon’s flight exceeded 500 km."

The source also informed that the test-launches of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from seaborne delivery vehicles would be continued in 2020. "After the program of test-launches from the board of the Admiral Gorshkov is over, these missiles will be test-fired from nuclear-powered submarines," the source commented. The Research and Production Association of Machine-Building declined to comment on this information for TASS. As the press office of Russia’s Northern Fleet reported in November last year, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov arrived at the Belomorsk naval base in the town of Severodvinsk to prepare for the trials of new weapon systems. Tsirkon hypersonic missile