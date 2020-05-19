Russian Baltic Fleet minesweepers kick off drills in Gulf of Finland

KALININGRAD, May 19. /TASS/. Two harbor and one base-type minesweepers of the Baltic Fleet will practice searching for mines planted by a notional enemy during drills that kicked off in the Gulf of Finland, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The mine warfare ships will carry out reconnaissance measures to search for mines using sonar stations and also contact and non-contact sweeps," the press office said in a statement.

The maneuvers will run for several days and end with joint artillery firings against naval and air targets. Besides, the minesweepers’ crews will practice anti-subversion defense during the ships’ anchorage in an unsafe roadstead, the statement says.

The personnel will also fire small arms from the ship board against a floating object, employing hand-held grenade launchers while frogmen will inspect the underwater parts of the ships’ hulls, the press office said.