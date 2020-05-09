Russia to go ahead with plans for strengthening army under any circumstances - Putin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the graduates of Russia’s military academies upon Victory Day. The message was published on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday.

"We will go ahead with developing and improving our armed forces. Under any circumstance we will implement the plans for reinforcing all arms and services and equipping them with advanced weapons and other hardware, including strategic ones, unparalleled high accuracy and hypersonic systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and robotized attack systems," the message runs.

Putin stressed the need for enhancing the intensity of combat training and for practicing new methods of cooperation by troops during snap checks with the use of the most advanced technologies that will determine the image of Russia’s Army and the Navy in the future.".