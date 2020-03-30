More than 3,700 coronavirus tests conducted in Russian army

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. More than 3,700 Russian military personnel have been tested for coronavirus with all results coming back negative, says the bulletin on sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia’s armed forces published on Monday in Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"The Russian Armed Forces conducted 3,756 tests of personnel for coronavirus, all results are negative and no infections were identified," the bulletin reads. The document also noted that 32 hospitals set up special wards for 4,800 beds, while medical facilities prepared 2,782 ventilators.

Moreover, the bulletin notes, "1,647 special units were formed to disinfect territories. Nine operative groups are monitoring sanitary and epidemiological situation."

According to the military agency, 15 modern multi-faceted module complexes to detect infecting agent of coronavirus and more than 5,500 stationary temperature checking checkpoints were deployed.

On March 20, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed that the Russian army does not have a single coronavirus case. He also said that leadership of the Defense Ministry and General Staff tested negative for the virus.