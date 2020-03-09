Russian military police escorts 13 Turkish convoys to posts in Syria’s Idlib zone

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Units of the Russian military police escorted 13 Turkish convoys to Turkey’s observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria during the past day, Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"A special round-the-clock communications channel has been established to ensure real-time coordination between the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties and the Turkish side. During the day, units of the Russian military police escorted 13 Turkish convoys to the deployments sites of the Turkish army’s observation posts in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said.