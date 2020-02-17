Grenade launcher teams eliminate enemy armor in Volga area drills

Under the drills’ scenario, the enemy switched to an offensive with the support of tanks and vehicles with suicide bombers to assume advantageous positions and seize a small community.

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Grenade launcher squads of Russia’s Central Military District eliminated a notional enemy’s tanks and camouflaged vehicles during drills at the Roshchinky and Totsky training ranges in the Samara and Orenburg regions, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The teams of 30mm AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launchers deployed to their positions, opened fire at a distance of up to 1,400 meters and cut off the manpower from the armor, thus disrupting the enemy’s advance," the press office said in a statement.

After that, motor rifle troops armed with RPG-7V grenade launchers started to eliminate the notional militants, the statement says.

The drills involved more than 500 grenade launcher gunners. They accomplished more than 250 fire assignments, with no less than half of them practiced at night, the press office specified.