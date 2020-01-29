Over 2,000 troops of Russia’s military base in Armenia kick off live-fire exercise

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 29. /TASS/. About 2,000 troops of Russia’s Southern Military District have started large-scale drills with a live-fire exercise in Armenia, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The servicemen of the Southern Military District’s Russian military base stationed in Armenia have started qualifying live-fire drills employing small arms and combat vehicles in mountains," the press office said in a statement.

The qualifying exercise involves about 2,000 troops and more than 500 motor and armored vehicles, the statement says.