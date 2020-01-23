Post-Soviet security bloc agrees on 2021 plan of developing collective forces

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Representatives of the defense ministries from the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) discussed a draft plan of jointly training the command staff and forming the organization’s collective security forces and capabilities in 2021, CSTO Joint Headquarters spokesman Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS on Thursday.

"The sides discussed measures aimed at enhancing the readiness of the CSTO collective security forces and capabilities for accomplishing assigned tasks. They agreed the timeframe, the venues and the structure of the command centers and formations that will be involved and those responsible for carrying out planned measures of joint operational and combat training in 2021," the spokesman said.

The session was chaired by First Deputy Chief of the CSTO Joint Headquarters Lieutenant-General Khasan Kaloyev and was attended by representatives of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the CSTO Secretariat and Joint Headquarters, and also by representatives of the coordination service of the Council of Border Guard Commanders from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"The basic goal of the consultations is to discuss proposals and comments on the draft plan submitted by the defense ministries of the CSTO member states and finalize them," Lieutenant-General Khasan Kaloyev said.

The agreed draft document will be examined by the CSTO Permanent Council, which will decide on submitting it for inter-state approval.