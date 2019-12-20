TASS posts first video of Russia’s latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub

Over the period of its operation, the Shipyard has built 132 nuclear-powered vessels or more than a half of the nuclear-powered fleet of the Soviet Union and Russia, the CEO informed

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Russian news agency TASS posted the first video of the country’s latest Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic fourth-generation nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Vladimir built at the Sevmash Shipyard.

TASS has issued a material on the Sevmash Shipyard’s 80th anniversary that will be celebrated on December 21. It includes a video made by TASS correspondents that shows the aerial footage of the latest nuclear sub (the sub is seen at 2:54 of the footage), which the Shipyard intends to deliver to the Navy this year. The footage also depicts the Sevmash territory, the water area around it and also the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base, the home station for the world’s largest Project 941 Akula-class strategic heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying underwater cruiser Dmitry Donskoi. On the eve of the jubilee, the Shipyard’s staff told TASS the history of establishing the giant northern Shipyard whose territory is six times the size of the Vatican, that of the record construction of ships and of the golden age of shipbuilding.