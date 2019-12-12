Troops test-fire Iskander tactical missile system in Russia’s south

ST. PETERSBURG, December 12. /TASS/. Troops test-fired a ballistic missile from the Iskander tactical missile system at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in the southern Astrakhan Region, the press office of the Western Military District reported on Thursday.

"A pinpoint missile strike struck the target that simulated a fortified command post of an illegal armed formation at a distance of about 60 kilometers. Recording equipment showed that the missile hit the target without any deviations. After the test-launch, the teams practiced promptly changing the positioning area," the press office said in a statement.

The test-fire was held as part of the drills to learn to operate the Iskander tactical missile system that has arrived for a missile formation of the combined arms army in the Kursk Region in western Russia.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets at a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.