Russian military police and aviation carry out patrolling missions on five routes in Syria

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian military police have carried out patrolling mission on four routes in the Syrian provinces of Hasakah and Aleppo, and military aviation has conducted one patrolling mission along one route, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Yury Borenkov said on Thursday.

"Russian military police continued patrolling missions on routes Karamania-Dikia in Hasakah province, Kobani-Marwah, Ajami-Karakozak and Ajami-Avsharia in Aleppo province," Borenkov said. "Military aviation carried out an aerial patrolling missions along the route Qamishli-Qantr-Karamania-Gannamia-Qirbatli-Kara Rash-Tell Tair-Abu Kala-Rashek-Biqmazlo-Shanajik-Dikia-Tell Hamdun-Haraza-Haniq-Abu Jarja-Tell Tair-Qirbatli-Karamania-Qamishli," he added.

Borenkov noted that since September 30, a total of 714,059 people returned to Syria from other countries, and a total of 1,306,209 people returned to places of their pre-war residence. The Russian reconciliation center continues to provide assistance in restoring infrastructure and establishing conditions for the return of refugees. As of December 5, 924 educational and 220 medical facilities were restored, along with 32,721 residential houses and 1,110 km of roads.