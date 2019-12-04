Russia’s military base in Tajikistan employs latest jamming station for first time

"At the Lyaur training range, the electronic warfare personnel practiced procedures within the required time limits to install the Pole-21 system on unequipped terrain and deploy radio interference posts. They checked the equipment’s switch-on and tuning in a test mode, the operability of the radio suppression apparatus, control and power supply units," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The personnel of Russia’s military base in Tajikistan held their first drills with the latest Pole-21 jamming station that will go on combat duty soon, the press office of the Central Military District reported on Wednesday.

The Pole-21 jammer will soon go on combat alert to protect the facilities of Russia’s 201st military base against cruise missiles, drones and guided air bombs. The station is capable of suppressing radio signals of global satellite and radio-navigational systems.

The press office of the Central Military District reported on December 2 that the latest jamming station Pole-21 had entered service with the grouping of electronic warfare systems at Russia’s military base in Tajikistan for the first time.

The Pole-21 electronic countermeasures station is intended to protect strategically important facilities against cruise missiles, drones and guided air bombs by way of radio suppression of the equipment connected to global satellite and radio-navigation systems.

The latest station’s equipment makes it possible to set up as many as 100 radio interference posts.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base’s armament includes T-72 tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Gvozdika and Akatsiya artillery systems.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.