Russian military to train 1,000 specialists for Tajikistan’s Defense Ministry next year

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Instructors from Russia’s 201st military base, stationed in Tajikistan, will train 1,000 specialists for the Tajik Defense Ministry next year, the press service of the Central Military District said on Thursday.

"The training course will be held at two training areas — Lyaur and Sambuli, involving 15 specialized military occupations — T-72 tank drivers and operators, BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system commanders, as well as gunners and commanders of the 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery vehicles, BTR-80 armored vehicles, and BMP-2 mechanized infantry fighting vehicles. Reconnaissance operatives, grenade throwers as well as some other specialized occupations will undergo training," the press service said.

The training course will last for three months on average, concluding with qualification shoots from the standard weapons of combat vehicles, as well as small arms and grenade-launchers.

The Russian military has been training specialists for Tajikistan’s armed forces since 2015 based on an agreement permitting the stationing of a Russian military base in the Central Asian country.

The 201st military base is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders, stationed in two Tajik cities — Dushanbe and Bokhtar. Under the agreement signed in October 2012, it will remain in Tajikistan until 2042.