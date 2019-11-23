Commander of Russian Navy to visit Japan on November 23-26

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov will visit Japan on November 23-26, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry's Navy department Igor Dygalo told reporters on Saturday.

"On Japan's invitation, Commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov will make an official visit to Japan on November 23-26, 2019," Dygalo said.

He added that during the visit, the sides plan to discuss the conditions and prospects of Russian-Japanese navy cooperation. Yevmenov will also hold several meetings with Japan's defense officials and representatives of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces.

This is the first such visit in the last 18 years. The visit was coordinated in May after talks between the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Japan in Tokyo.