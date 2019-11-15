Russian Black Sea Fleet conventional sub takes to sea for drills after repairs

"In accordance with the Fleet’s combat training plan, the Black Sea Fleet submarine Novorossiysk has taken to the sea for a set of drills as part of accomplishing the assigned mission," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Novorossiysk has taken to the sea for drills after its repairs, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

Before its deployment, the submarine’s crew practiced assignments to prepare the sub for its departure for the sea, load ammunition and organize protection and defense during its anchorage at the moorage wall, the statement says.

The submariners also practiced the submarine’s control during its surfacing and submerging in the normal and emergency modes, according to the statement.

TASS earlier reported citing a source that specialists of the Sevastopol-based Sevmorzavod Ship-Building Center and the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg repaired the Black Sea Fleet’s Project 636.3 submarine Novorossiysk in late July 2019. This was the sub’s first major repairs after it entered service in 2014.

Project 636.3 (Varshavyanka-class) submarines are referred to the third generation of diesel-electric subs. These submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless vessels. They develop a speed of up to 20 knots, can dive to a depth of about 300 meters and their sea endurance is 45 days. The sub has a crew of 52 men and displaces about 4,000 tonnes.

Varshavyanka-class subs are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. They are also furnished with modern radar and communications systems, sonars and 533mm torpedoes.