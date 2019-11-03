Russia’s PM does not rule out Russia-ASEAN joint naval exercises

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev considers joint naval exercises between Russia and ASEAN possible, he said in an interview with Bangkok Post on the eve of the ASEAN Business Investment Summit and the 14th East Asia Summit.

"Naval maneuvers as part of the ADMM-Plus - ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting with dialogue partners - have become common. The last one took place in Singapore in April-May 2019. It might be a good idea to launch such exercises in the Russian-ASEAN format. ASEAN has this practice with other major powers. I am sure that this would increase the Association’s maritime security," he told the newspaper.

Answering a question about Russia’s contribution to enhancing ASEAN's maritime security capabilities, Medvedev emphasized that Russia is already working on this. "Russian Navy ships make friendly calls at ports in Southeast Asia every year. Such visits to Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia have become a tradition. Last year, Russian sailors visited Cambodia, Myanmar and Brunei - this year, the Philippines. Vietnamese and Thai sailors have visited Vladivostok.

"We hold joint naval exercises with a number of ASEAN states. Exercises like this with Thailand are provided for under the memorandum on maritime defense cooperation signed with that country a few days ago. The first ever joint exercises with Brunei are also being planned," he added.

Medvedev also pointed out that Russia is ready to help with the management of fish resources and in the efforts against pollution of the oceans, including with plastic waste. "This is one of the most acute problems in the Asia-Pacific region today," he said.