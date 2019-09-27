Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria strikes over 100 terrorists’ drones over past two years

HMEYMIM /Syria/, September 27. /TASS/. Air defense and electronic warfare systems deployed at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria have shot down or disabled over 100 drones during terrorists’ attempted attacks on the military facility over the past two years, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"Terrorists are trying to break through the Hmeymim base’s air defenses. If we speak about figures, 118 unmanned aerial vehicles of terrorist groupings have been destroyed over the past two years, including 58 drones since January 1 this year," the Russian general said.

Most drones were launched from the Idlib security zone, in particular, from the communities of al-Latamna, Khan Sheikhoun and other areas, he said.

"Moreover, our Pantsyr-S1 and Tor-M2 air defense missile systems also thwart terrorists’ attempts to deliver a strike with rockets. Since January 1, 2019, 27 rocket-propelled shells of terrorist groupings launched mostly from the Idlib security area have been destroyed," the general added.

These 27 rockets were struck by 31 missiles of the Pantsyr-S1 and Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems, the Defense Ministry spokesman said.

"That is, the striking efficiency is close to 1: one target, one missile," the general stressed.

Recent attacks

On August 11, terrorists attempted a new massive air raid involving five attack unmanned aerial vehicles and one control drone, he said.

"That is, these five drones carried striking elements with explosives, bolts and bars to achieve the maximum destruction effect. One drone can carry up to 10 striking elements fasted to the wings," Konashenkov said.

The terrorists carried out the latest attack on the Hmeymim air base on September 3, he said.

"This raid involved two drones. Moreover, they approached the air base from different directions. Characteristically, one drone came from the area of the Mediterranean Sea. That is, apparently the drone was launched from a vessel," the Defense Ministry spokesman said.