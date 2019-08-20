Crews of Russia’s combat aircraft and helicopters to get latest fire-resistant suits

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The crews of combat planes and helicopters from air units of the Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Army in Russia’s Western Military District will get new ergonomic and fire-resistant suits, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The Leningrad Air Force and Air Defense Army operates the latest Su-27, Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft, Mi-8 ‘Terminator’ and Ka-28 ‘Night Hunter’ helicopters.

"The use of modern technologies will ensure survival in difficult, adverse conditions. The outfit is capable of withstanding two minutes of direct combustion in the closed space while the color will make pilots invisible on the ground in case of an emergency landing," the press office said in a statement.

The pixel green color outfits will replace the usual dark blue suits. The outfits feature a number of advantages, such as the availability of a large number of pockets, including an inside moisture-proof pouch for documents’ protection and special moisture-removing openings, as well as reinforced shoulder and knee pads, the statement says.