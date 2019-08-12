Russia’s Bastion coastal defense systems wipe out enemy warships in Black Sea drills

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The combat teams of Bastion coastal defense missile systems of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Crimean grouping of forces have held drills to detect and destroy a notional enemy’s warships in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"During the drills, the personnel of the Bastion coastal defense missile systems practiced the assignments of changing positions and deploying in a new positioning area with missile strikes against a notional enemy," the press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, the Fleet’s command and control center has received reconnaissance data indicating that a notional enemy’s strike force was preparing to deliver a strike against coastal infrastructure facilities and ships of the Black Sea Fleet. The Bastion teams detected the adversary’s warships, readied their systems and conducted electronic launches of cruise missiles. The enemy’s naval taskforce was notionally wiped out," the statement says.

The drills were held as part of measures to practice interaction of units and formations of the multi-service grouping of forces in Crimea. The drills involved over 30 weapon systems.

The Bastion coastal defense system with the standardized Yakhont (Oniks) supersonic homing anti-ship cruise missile is designated to strike various types of surface ships operating as part of amphibious assault formations, convoys, surface action and carrier strike groups, and also sole ships and radar-contrast land targets under intensive fire and electronic counter-measures.