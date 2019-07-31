Combat vehicles to waltz in driving show at Army Games contest in Pskov on August 3

PSKOV, July 31. /TASS/. The Airborne Platoon contest of the annual Army Games will open in the Pskov Region on August 3 with a show of waltzing combat vehicles, the press-service of the region’s administration issued a news release on Wednesday.

"After the gala opening of the contest at the Zavelichye proving ground the audience will be treated to a vast and diversified entertainment program. Combat vehicles’ drivers will demonstrate their skill to the tune of a waltz on a tiny strip of land," the news release says.

The gala show will feature local entertainers, song and dance companies and amateur performers from the 76th Chernigov Airborne Assault Division. Military equipment will be on public display.

The Russian Defense Ministry told TASS that the teams that have applied to compete in the international stage of the contest are now training. More than 350 contestants made parachute jumps from helicopters from an altitude of 600 meters.

The Airborne Platoon contest, to be held as part of the International Army Games, will include four stages. Stage one: landing with a platoon and a ten-kilometer battle march. Stage two: individual combat vehicles racing, live firing, negotiation of natural and artificial obstacles, platoon biathlon without crews and small arms and grenade launcher shooting. Stage three: combat vehicles pursuit race with firing and squad’s direction finding (patrol race). In the final, fourth stage the teams will compete in negotiating obstacles, accuracy of fire and individual accuracy parachute jumping.