Russia to participate in ASEAN’s anti-terrorist exercise in Sept

KHABAROVSK, July 29. /TASS/. Russian military personnel from the Eastern Military District will participate in ASEAN’s anti-terrorist exercise in Thailand and China this fall, the Eastern Military District’s press-service said.

"Stages of an international anti-terrorist exercise by the ASEAN countries will take place in Thailand and China. In the first half of September, Thailand’s royal naval training center will hold joint drill for multinational command centers involving representatives of Russia’s Eastern Military District. The training will be part of preparations for a practical phase of ASEAN’s anti-terrorist exercise in China," the news release reads.

During the practical phase of the exercise, the Eastern Military District’s special purpose units and other countries’ forces will conduct live firing practice and demonstrate combat vehicles driving skills. Russian troops will have a chance to use Chinese military hardware.

"The active phase of the exercise will include helicopter-borne assault and mountaineering drills. Tactical groups will practice joint operations to free hostages from inside administrative buildings and means of transport, search for and dispose of explosive devices and carry out indoor and outdoor radiation, chemical and biological reconnaissance.

The Eastern Military District will delegate a group of 40 officers and commandos to the exercise.