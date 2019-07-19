Russian fighter jets scrambled 6 times over week to intercept foreign aircraft

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets were scrambled six times over the past week to intercept and shadow foreign aircraft near Russia’s borders, the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

According to the infographics published in the newspaper, 28 foreign aircraft conducted air reconnaissance near the Russian borders. The Russian fighter jets "prevented the violation of the country’s airspace," the paper said.

Over the week, the Russian pilots performed 320 flight shifts at 76 aerodromes, the paper said.