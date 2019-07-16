S-400 systems pose no threat to NATO, Turkish top diplomat says

ANKARA, July 16. /TASS/. The S-400 missile systems that are being delivered to Turkey from Russia pose no threat to NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference on Tuesday.
"The S-400 systems pose no threat to NATO. There is no need to create tensions over this matter, which has been closed," he said.
S-400 deal
News about Russian-Turkish talks on the delivery of the S-400 systems first came in November 2016. In September 2017, Erdogan announced that Ankara had signed a contract with Moscow on purchasing the S-400 systems and made an advance payment. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said later that Ankara would begin the deployment of the S-400 systems in October 2019. Russia’s Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov said in December 2017 that the deal was worth $2.5 bln.
The Turkish Defense Ministry announced the beginning of the S-400 deliveries on July 12.
The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones, and can also be used against ground objectives. The S-400 system can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km.