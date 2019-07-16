S-400 systems pose no threat to NATO, Turkish top diplomat says

ANKARA, July 16. /TASS/. The S-400 missile systems that are being delivered to Turkey from Russia pose no threat to NATO, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The S-400 systems pose no threat to NATO. There is no need to create tensions over this matter, which has been closed," he said.

S-400 deal

News about Russian-Turkish talks on the delivery of the S-400 systems first came in November 2016. In September 2017, Erdogan announced that Ankara had signed a contract with Moscow on purchasing the S-400 systems and made an advance payment. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said later that Ankara would begin the deployment of the S-400 systems in October 2019. Russia’s Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov said in December 2017 that the deal was worth $2.5 bln.