Russia to develop Tor sea-launched air defense missile system in early 2020s

ST. PETERSBURG. July 12. /TASS/. The first prototype of the Tor-MF surface-to-air missile system for the Russian Navy will be created in the early 2020s, Assistant to the CEO of the Izhevsk-based Kupol Electro-Mechanical Plant Vyacheslav Kartashov told TASS at the International Maritime Defense Show on Friday.

The defense contractor is developing the Tor-MF for the Russian Navy, he specified.

"The system is standardized by its hardware and software and is set to be integrated into a ship," the assistant to the Kupol CEO said.

The land-based Tor-M2 air defense missile system is an effective means to strike aircraft, helicopters, aerodynamic unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles and also other precision weapons flying at medium, low and extremely low altitudes in an adverse air and jamming environment.

The Tor-M2 is characterized by its high maneuverability, mobility, quick response, the automation of combat operations and the efficiency of engaging a broad range of targets.

