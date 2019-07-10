Russia increases naval technologies exports — defense export giant

ST. PETERSBURG, July 10. /TASS/. Russia is increasing its export potential in the field of naval technologies, Deputy Director General of Russia's defense export giant Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) Igor Sevastyanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Ninth International Maritime Defense Show in Russia’s St. Petersburg.

"A number of countries that are potential buyers have raised the technology transfer issue. Talks are underway, requests are coming as to how a naval fleet can be provided to a country," he said.

Sevastyanov pointed to certain success in the transfer of Russian naval technologies. "India and Vietnam are specific examples of that," he noted.

The Rosoboronexport deputy director general added that the delivery of naval equipment, including frigates, corvettes and submarines, to a number of Southeast Asian countries was under consideration. Sevastyanov also said that India and, to a lesser extent, China were Russia’s major naval partners.

The Ninth International Maritime Defense Show is held in St. Petersburg on July 10-14. The event is organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, with the support of the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, the Rosoboronexport company and St. Petersburg authorities. A total of 45 delegations representing 33 countries and 28 companies from 19 countries are expected to attend the show.