Vietnamese PM to discuss at Moscow talks possibilities for closer cooperation

HANOI, May 20. /TASS/. Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday he plans to focus on the implementation of key bilateral economic projects at his upcoming talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow on May 22.

"At the talks in Moscow, we will exchange views on concrete areas of cooperation. In particular, we will discuss measures to remove current problems on the path of cooperation, as well as further steps to boost relations between Vietnam and Russia in key areas, especially in the trade-and-economic and investment spheres," he said in an interview with TASS ahead of his official visit to Russia due on May 20-23.

According to the Vietnamese prime minister, most keen attention will be focused on the implementation of the major joint projects, such as the construction of a nuclear science and technology center in Vietnam. This facility "will have a major strategic importance for the development of possibilities for the peaceful use of nuclear energy in Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

Among other topics he plans to discuss at talks in Moscow, he cited issues of cooperation in the oil and gas sector, in the construction of energy infrastructure and transport facilities in Vietnam, and Russia’s assistance in establishing an electronic government.