Russian Navy monitoring US Carney destroyer in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Navy has started monitoring the USS Carney guided missile destroyer, which has entered the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry told reporters on Sunday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s Smetlivy guard ship has started monitoring the US warship’s steps. Besides, during the entire stay of the USS Carney destroyer in the Black Sea’s responsibility zone it will be monitored with the use of digital and technical means of the fleet," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet started watching the destroyer shortly after it entered the waters of the Black Sea at 19:20 Moscow Time on June 29.

In line with the provisions of the Montreux international convention, the US destroyer’s stay in the Black Sea must not exceed 21 days, the ministry said.