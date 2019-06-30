{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian Navy monitoring US Carney destroyer in Black Sea - Defense Ministry

According to the Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet started watching the destroyer shortly after it entered the waters of the Black Sea at 19:20 Moscow Time on June 29

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Navy has started monitoring the USS Carney guided missile destroyer, which has entered the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry told reporters on Sunday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s Smetlivy guard ship has started monitoring the US warship’s steps. Besides, during the entire stay of the USS Carney destroyer in the Black Sea’s responsibility zone it will be monitored with the use of digital and technical means of the fleet," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Black Sea Fleet started watching the destroyer shortly after it entered the waters of the Black Sea at 19:20 Moscow Time on June 29.

In line with the provisions of the Montreux international convention, the US destroyer’s stay in the Black Sea must not exceed 21 days, the ministry said.

Production of S-500 missile systems begins in Russia
In CEO of Russia’s Rostec state-run hi-tech corporation Sergei Chemezov words, the S-500 system’s range will be higher than that of S-400 systems
Read more
Russia not going to review its defense plans for Far East — Putin
The country keeps boosting its defense potential in the region in accordance with plans, including to ensure safety on the Northern Sea Route
Read more
Russian Navy to get two advanced Yasen-M subs under new state contract
It was earlier reported that 46 state contracts worth over $15.9 billion had been concluded at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum
Read more
Over 400 people evacuated by boats and helicopters from flood-stricken Irkutsk region
Reports said that water rose by 12 meters in the region, surpassing the critical mark of seven meters, after torrential rains hit the area
Read more
Trump’s stance on Russia unchanged, both sides aware of need to cooperate, Moscow says
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said the leaders discussed bilateral trade during their meeting earlier in the day
Read more
Russia wraps up large-scale military drills involving 150,000 troops
The large-scale military drills were held at more than 35 practice ranges in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area, south Russia, in Buryatia in East Siberia and in the Caspian Sea
Read more
Erdogan says Trump knows why Turkey is buying Russian S-400 systems
The Turkish president warned the United States that Ankara would turn to the international arbitration court if Washington refuses to implement the contract for F-35 fighter jets
Read more
Guaido says OAS' call for new elections in Venezuela "victory of democracy"
On Friday, the Organization of American States adopted a declaration that "supports restoration of democracy in Venezuela by peaceful means"
Read more
Preparations for Normandy format meeting between ministers underway — Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting will be held in the "2+2" format, with participation of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany
Read more
Russia to create long-range glide shell for paratroopers’ self-propelled artillery gun
The work on the Glissada shell should use the potential accumulated in the process of developing new munitions for the advanced 152mm self-propelled artillery system Koalitsiya
Read more
G20 summit wraps up in Japan
A joint final statement is expected to be approved soon
Read more
Over 2,000 homes flooded in southeast Siberia’s Irkutsk
16 stretches of car roads and 13 bridges were flooded
Read more
Russia’s top brass inks deal on delivery of missiles for Iskander-M launchers
The top brass also signed a contract on the manufacture and delivery of remote-controlled mine-laying engineering vehicles
Read more
Russia offers world’s first hydrofoil cruise missile gunboat
The new Project 133RA gunboat has been named the Antares RA while Club missiles have been chosen as its main armament, the chief executive said
Read more
Putin holds talks with May in Osaka
The meeting is likely to be the last for May in her current position
Read more
Not worth a dime: Putin slams Skripal ‘spy' saga
"This spy story, as we say, it is not worth five kopecks. Or even five pounds, for that matter," Putin said
Read more
Trump, Kim meet on border between two Koreas
The two leaders shook hands while being on the different sides of the demarcation line
Read more
No delays in delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey — Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on Saturday
Read more
Press review: Russia lauds restored PACE rights and Ukrainians soften view on Donbass
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 27
Read more
Russian authorities open criminal case against head of Rolf car dealer
The criminal case has been initiated for withdrawal of $63.4 mln abroad
Read more
Death toll from flood in Irkutsk region rises to five people - source
Several are reported missing
Read more
Putin calls upon BRICS members to integrate payment systems
The move would make BRICS banking systems more resilient to external influence, Putin said
Read more
Russian air defense systems repel attack at Hmeymim air base — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Alexey Bakin said that "militants from illegal armed groups made an attempt to attack the Russian air base Hmeymim with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles"
Read more
Putin arrives in Minsk to attend European Games closing ceremony
The Russian president was invited to take part in the ceremony on June 25 by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Putin expects no breakthrough from G20 summit
"in any case, there is hope at least that during these general discussions and bilateral meetings we will be able to smooth out the existing disagreements ," Putin added.
Read more
Russia to feature new aircraft carrier concept at Army-2019 arms show
The new aircraft carrier may have a gas turbine power unit, according to designers
Read more
Putin congratulates Abe on successful G20 summit in Osaka
Earlier in the day, Russian President told that he was satisfied with the results of the G20 summit despite previous skepticism
Read more
Russia’s BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle to get extra armor after Syria combat experience
There are plans to sign the relevant contract for the delivery of such armor sets for the Russian troops, the chief designer said
Read more
Putin: Russia, India, China make weighty contribution to Eurasian security architecture
The cooperation is in compliance with the principles set out in the UN Charter, according to the Russian President
Read more
Russia developing new lightweight floating tank
The floating tank will be based on the Sprut-SDM1 platform
Read more
On its way: Trump awaits official invitation to Moscow for Victory Day, says Kremlin
The official invitation will be sent in the coming days, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
NATO tells Russia it is interested in de-escalation, says senior diplomat
Russia plans to discuss military buildup at NATO-Russia Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Kremlin: Trump ‘reacted positively’ to invitation to 2020 Victory Day events in Moscow
The meeting between Putin and Trump held on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Friday lasted for 80 minutes
Read more
Japan to invest about $3 bln in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project - Putin
The Russian leader noted that energy remains the main area of bilateral cooperation between Russia and Japan
Read more
Press review: Russia, China move away from dollar and Congress targets Nord Stream 2
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Russia to start building 1st helicopter carrier in 2021, says source
There are plans to build the lead universal amphibious assault ship and deliver it to the customer under the state armament program through 2027
Read more
Putin, May privately discuss Skripals’ case
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified that May "had received all the necessary answers from the Russian President" to her questions
Read more
Russia to complete Borei and Yasen series of nuclear-powered submarines in 2023-2024
By now several other submarines of the series have been in operation, under development or trials
Read more
Russia features Ladoga jam-proof communications system at Army-2019 forum
The Ladoga provides for continuous data transmission to distances of up to 3,000 km while automatically switching to the optimal group of operational frequencies
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser to Russian Navy in 2022
The heavy nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be delivered after its repairs and upgrade
Read more
Russia says S-400 missile systems will be delivered to Turkey by year-end
General director of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev earlier said at the "Army-2019" forum that deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey will start in July
Read more
Putin invites Abe to visit Vladivostok
The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 4-6
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting kicks off in Osaka
Earlier on Friday, the two leaders had a brief talk ahead of the first working meeting
Read more
Putin invites Macron to take part in celebrations of 75th anniversary of victory in WWII
Putin and Macron met at the Russian leader’s residence at the G20 summit
Read more
Putin and Trump talk for 80 minutes in Osaka
The two leaders discussed Syria, Iran, Ukraine and Venezuela
Read more
Russia trots out its cutting-edge military machinery at opening of Army-2019
The Army-2019 military and technical forum is in full swing at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center
Read more
Russia offers to sell new batch of Su-35 fighter jets to China — government service
China was the first country to purchase Russia's Su-35 fighter jets
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry to get 76 Su-57 fighter jets
Fighter jets will be supplied by 2028
Read more
This week in photos: The Neva’s Scarlet Sails, Trump greets Putin, and Johnson’s pork chop
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Putin arrives in Japan’s Osaka to take part in G20 summit
The first day of the summit will see one of the most expected meetings - with US President Donald Trump
Read more
World leaders pose for summit success, as G20 focuses on global economic issues
G20 summit in Japan's Osaka gathers leaders from 19 countries and the European Union to discuss topics such as global economy, trade and investment, innovation and employment
Read more