TOKYO, June 22. /TASS/. Following the conclusion of joint military exercises in Japan, US Typhon land-mobile missile launchers will be relocated to a US base for storage starting in mid-October. While the Japanese government views the systems as a strategic deterrent against China, it maintains they could be redeployed if necessary, according to the Nikkei newspaper.

However, Japanese military officials emphasize that this does not constitute a permanent combat deployment. General Hiroaki Uchikura, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, clarified at a June 19 press conference that, per US command, there are no plans for the systems to be permanently stationed in Japan. He added that the specific base designated for the storage remains undisclosed.

The Typhon systems, alongside US HIMARS units, are currently stationed at Kanoya Air Base on Kyushu for training, which will run through September. The Ministry of Defense noted that no live-fire drills are scheduled. The final phase of the exercises will include participation from Australian units.

This marks the second time Typhon systems will be used in Japanese exercises, following a temporary deployment to Iwakuni in 2024. Similar systems are currently positioned in the northern Philippines, near Taiwan.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the drills on May 28, labeling the deployment of the Typhon system a threat to both Russian interests and regional security.