EU to sanction ninety Russian banks — Reuters

BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. The EU plans to blacklist 170 individuals and legal entities as part of the 21st sanctions package, including 90 Russian banks.

The measure will bring the number of Russian banks under sanctions to a half of all Russian financial institutions engaged in international transactions, Reuters reported, quoting diplomatic sources.

Measures will also be taken against companies from third countries as part of the upcoming anti-Russian sanctions package, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas wrote on X.