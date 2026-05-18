Companies worldwide lose $25 bln due to conflict involving Iran — Reuters

LONDON, May 18. /TASS/. The conflict around Iran has already cost companies around the world at least $25 bln in additional expenses, with the figure continuing to rise, Reuters reported, citing an analysis of corporate reporting.

Companies are facing rising energy prices, interrupted supply chains, and trade routes disrupted by the Strait of Hormuz blockade, according to the report. At least 279 companies have announced measures to reduce financial losses, including price increases, production cuts, dividend suspensions, and employee layoffs, Reuters said. Air carriers have been hit the hardest by the conflict, accounting for around $15 bln in additional costs, the agency said, naming Toyota, Procter & Gamble, and McDonald’s among the firms that have warned of the conflict’s negative effects.

The rise in oil prices above $100 per barrel is having a particularly painful impact on European and Asian countries dependent on fuel supplies from the Middle East, Reuters noted. Analysts believe the main impact of the crisis on corporate profits will become apparent in the second half of 2026.