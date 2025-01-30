Ukrainian citizen detained in Slovakia threatens national security — Interior Ministry

PRAGUE, January 30. /TASS/. A Ukrainian citizen detained by Slovak police on suspicion of preparing a coup poses a threat to national security, he and four others will be banned from entering the country's territory and the Schengen zone, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok reported.

"The actions of five other people are being reviewed in order to block their entry as well," the Dennik N news outlet quoted the minister as saying. He did not disclose the personal details of the individuals.

Slovak police chief Jana Mashkarova earlier reported that a Ukrainian citizen had been detained on suspicion of involvement in preparing a coup in the country. He "will be deported as soon as possible," she said.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accused the opposition party Progressive Slovakia of preparing a coup based on the Ukrainian scenario. The prime minister also pointed out that its representatives put Kiev's interests above national ones, and at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on January 17 they promised him that if they came to power they would support Ukraine's membership in NATO and send Slovak servicemen to its territory. Later, Fico said that the security services had received information about the arrival in Slovakia of "foreign experts" with experience in the color revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine.