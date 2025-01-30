One of female Israeli hostages released by Hamas transferred to Red Cross — IDF

TEL AVIV, January 30. /TASS/. One of the female hostages released by Hamas in Gaza has been transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross and is currently on her way to the Israeli military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"According to information communicated by the Red Cross, one hostage was transferred to them, and they are on their way toward IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) forces in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a report.

The returning hostage, IDF soldier Agam Berger, has crossed into Israeli territory and "is currently on her way to an initial reception point in southern Israel," the report reads.