Putin holding talks with India’s Modi on sidelines of BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is having talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his first in a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit underway in Kazan.

Putin and Modi last met in July, when the Indian premier visited Moscow. So far this year, the two leaders have held at least four phone conversations.

While the agenda of today’s meeting was not announced, Putin and Modi are expected to discuss a wide range of issues.

Later on Tuesday, Putin will meet with the leaders of China, Egypt and South Africa.