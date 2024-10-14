Top EU diplomats agree on further sanctions on Iran — agency

BERLIN, October 14. /TASS/. The European Union is imposing further sanctions on Iran for alleged supplies of ballistic missiles to Russia, the DPA news agency said, citing EU diplomats.

According to the agency, this decision was announced after a meeting of top EU diplomats in Luxembourg. The restrictions will apply to companies, organizations and individuals involved in the production and supplies of these weapons.

Concrete names will be made public in the Official Journal, the agency said. Companies will be barred from doing business with sanctioned companies and individuals. Apart from that, their assets in the European Union will be frozen and individuals will be banned from entering the European Union.

The European Union has repeatedly warned Iran against transferring ballasting missiles to Russia, as, along with the United States and the United Kingdom, it thinks that these weapons would be used in the conflict in Ukraine, DPA noted.

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected reports that Iran supplies arms to Russia for their use in Ukraine. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on September 11 that Tehran had never supplied ballistic missiles to Moscow and the United States and Europe were relying on false information. Commenting on US media reports about the dispatch of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia, Russian presidential press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said on September 9 that reports on these two countries’ defense cooperation are not always true.