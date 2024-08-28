Trump partially blames Biden, Harris for attempt on his life

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has partially blamed incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris for the July assassination attempt on him.

"I think to a certain extent it’s Biden’s fault and Harris’s fault," he told TV host Phil McGraw. "They were weaponizing the government against me, they brought in the whole Department of Justice to try and get me, they weren’t too interested in my health and safety," Trump pointed out.

"They were making it very difficult to have proper staffing in terms of Secret Service," the ex-US president said.

The attempt on Trump’s life took place at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The ex-president suffered a minor injury to his ear. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that it continues to investigate the shooting incident as an assassination attempt on Trump.