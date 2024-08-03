Maduro blames US, Musk for leading coup attempts in Venezuela

CARACAS, August 3. /TASS/. The United States and American entrepreneur Elon Musk are behind the failed coup attempt in Venezuela, the Bolivarian republic’s President Nicolas Maduro told a news conference.

"It is a coup orchestrated by the United States and [entrepreneur] Elon Musk, [Argentinian President Javier] Milei and other <…> right-wing fascists," Maduro said.

"They are attempting to direct a sequel of the `Guaido’ movie," the Venezuelan leader said, referring to the 2019 events when a US-led group of countries recognized the powers of Juan Guaido who had declared himself president of Venezuela.

"They used the election campaign in an effort to establish a new force," Maduro said as he called on Venezuelans not to allow themselves to be dragged into another coup.

The presidential election was held in Venezuela on July 28. The National Electoral Council announced after counting almost 97% of ballots that Maduro was supported by 51.95% of voters. His rival, Edmundo Gonzalez from far-right opposition, garnered 43.18%. As early as on the election day, opposition leader Corina Machado said Gonzalez’s campaign team would not recognize the election results.