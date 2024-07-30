Israel’s strike on Beirut seen as attempt to restore hegemony in region — Hamas

CAIRO, July 30. /TASS/. Hamas has condemned Israel’s attack on a Beirut suburb, slamming it as Israel’s attempt to restore its hegemony in the region.

Hamas "strongly condemns the [Israeli] brutal aggression against Lebanon and the Lebanese people in Beirut’s southern suburb, which led to civilian casualties," it said on its Telegram channel. According to Hamas, Israel is committing "crimes in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and the Middle East" in a bid to "restore its lost hegemony in the region." But this time has already gone and Israel "will pay a high price" for its "reckless ventures," it stressed.

The Palestinian movement expressed solidarity with Lebanon the Hezbollah and blamed the US administration for Israel’s actions as it "continues its open political and military support [for Israel], provoking it to commit more crimes that are wrecking peace and stability in the Middle East."

On July 30, Israeli fighter jets fired four missiles at Hezbollah offices in Beirut’s southern suburb. One woman died and 17 civilians were wounded. A source in the local administration told TASS that according to preliminary information two Hezbollah commanders were killed.