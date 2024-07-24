US, UK, France keep mum on Israel’s strike on Yemen — Iran’s UN ambassador

DUBAI, July 24. /TASS/. Washington, London and Paris intentionally keep quiet on the Israeli Air Force’s bombardment of the Yemeni port of Hodeida, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said in a letter to the UN Security Council.

"It is shameful and disappointing that the three permanent members, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France have chosen to remain silent in the face of Israel's acts of aggression and attacks on critical infrastructure and civilians in Yemen, especially when the representative of this rogue and lawless regime has blatantly announced that the Hodeida port is considered a military target, despite the Under-Secretary-General and Council members describing the Hodeida port as a lifeline for millions of people in Yemen," the letter said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

The letter said that "The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms" Israel’s strike on the Yemeni port and believes that such actions "constitute egregious violations of national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen, the United Nations Charter."

On July 20, Israeli warplanes attacked Yemen’s port city of Hodeida, located on the Red Sea coast. The Israeli Air Force targeted oil tanks in the port, as well as the city power plant. In addition, the airstrike targeted the military police building. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement said that the air raid had left at least six people dead, 83 wounded and three more missing.

In the early hours of July 19, an explosion rocked downtown Tel Aviv. The Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it had used an advanced drone capable of penetrating air defenses.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would carry out strikes on Israeli territory and would bar any ships associated with the Jewish state from sailing across the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended.