NATO’s direct involvement in Ukrainian conflict ruled out — French president

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. NATO has no plans to directly participate in the Ukrainian conflict, but will support Kiev because it does not want Russia to win, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

"Although the direct involvement of the alliance in the Ukrainian conflict is ruled out, it is very important that the allies continue to provide effective support. Russia must not win. Not just Ukraine’s future at stake; it’s about peace and security of everyone on the continent," he said.