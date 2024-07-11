Biden’s campaign staff losing hope — WP

WASHINGTON, July 11./TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s senior campaign staff are beginning to lose faith that he will be re-elected in November, The Washington Post reports referring to sources from the Democratic Party.

"Overwhelmingly a majority of senior campaign staff are despondent and don’t see a path," it quoted a Democratic strategist speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Democrats stressed that by the end of the week lawmakers and donors may publicly call for Biden to drop out of the presidential race. According to the paper, right now, the party doesn’t want to "embarrass Biden during the ongoing NATO summit in Washington while also giving him time to decide on his own to exit the race."

According to an unnamed fundraiser for Biden’s election campaign, major sponsors are starting to retract donations. "If Biden is going to stay in, he has got to pray that the small-dollar donors come through," he said.

The United States has entered into a heated discussion about Biden’s physical ability to remain president after Atlanta hosted the first-ever US televised election debate between a sitting and a former president on June 27. CNN said some Democrats "hit the panic button" following Biden’s very bad performance in the debate. NBC TV echoed that "Democrats just committed collective suicide." According to a CNN express-poll, two thirds of those who watched the debate said Trump won.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate. Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough votes among Democrats. Their candidacies are to be approved at party congresses later in summer.