India completes tests of reusable rocket

NEW DELHI, June 23. /TASS/. The Indian Space Research Organization said it successfully completed a third test landing of its Reusable Launch Vehicle named Pushpak.

"ISRO achieved its third and final consecutive success in the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing EXperiment (LEX) on June 23, 2024," it said on X.

Pushpak executed a "precise horizontal landing, showcasing advanced autonomous capabilities under challenging conditions," the organization went on to say.

"With the objectives of RLV LEX accomplished, ISRO embarks into RLV-ORV, the orbital reusable vehicle," the ISRO stated.