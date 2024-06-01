Netanyahu says he accepts invitation to speak before both chambers of US Congress

TEL AVIV, June 1. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he accepts the invitation from the US Congress leaders to speak at the joint hearing of both chambers of the US lawmaking body.

"I am glad for the opportunity to represent Israeli in both chambers of the Congress and tell the representatives of the American people and the entire world about our [Israeli] fair war against those who desire our death," Netanyahu said, according to his office.

The office pointed out that "Netanyahu will become the first world leader to speak before both chambers of the Congress for the fourth time."

According to The Hill, the speech is expected to take place either in the next eight weeks or after the August recess" of the Congress. Previously, Netanyahu spoke before the US lawmakers in 1996, 2011 and 2015. The newspaper points out that a number of US lawmakers that support Palestine may boycott the Israeli Prime Minister.