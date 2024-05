SEOUL, May 27. /TASS/. North Korea has launched a missile towards the Yellow Sea in the southern direction, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Seoul pointed out that the projectile was launched from the area where the Sohae rocket launching site is located. The South Korean side did not specify the type of missile.

Earlier, Pyongyang notified Japan about plans to launch a satellite between May 27 and June 4.