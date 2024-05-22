US, UK again strike Houthi positions in Yemen — TV

BEIRUT, May 22. /TASS/. The United States and the United Kingdom have carried out a string of new strikes on the positions of Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen’s Al Hodeidah Province, the Houthi-owned television channel Al Masirah said.

According to the channel, the target was a local airport that has not been in operation since 2015, but might have been used by the Houthis as a military base. Six strikes hit the facility. There was no information about the aftermath of the attack.

Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Ansar Allah movement warned that they would carry out strikes on Israeli territory and would bar any ships associated with the Jewish state from sailing across the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended. Since mid-November 2023, the Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to the Houthi attacks, Washington announced establishing an international coalition and launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of vessels in the Red Sea. Since January 12, the US and UK militaries have regularly delivered joint strikes on the rebels’ military targets across Yemen.