Romania not to deploy troops in Ukraine — president

BUCHAREST, May 22. /TASS/. Romania will not send its soldiers to Ukraine, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said.

"Romania will not deploy troops in Ukraine," the head of state said. "This is simply a discussion and I think that it is over," he noted in a conversation with journalists.

The Romanian president refused to comment on Romania possibly supplying Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. "I am not commenting on this issue and I don’t think that it should be discussed publicly," he said. "This issue should be discussed with army specialists, then resolved by the Supreme Council of National Defense and the result will be announced. I don’t think that an extended public discussion is advisable on this very specific issue," Iohannis explained.

Replying to a question as to whether there is a direct threat to Romania’s security, the president said: "There is no direct threat but certainly the armed forces are always getting ready for all possible scenarios."