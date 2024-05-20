Iran's parliament set to meet on May 21 for first session since president's death

DUBAI, May 20. /TASS/. Iran's Majlis (unicameral parliament) will convene on May 21 for its first session since the death of the republic's president Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

According to it, "an open session of the Majlis will be held tomorrow morning (May 21 - TASS)."

A helicopter carrying Raisi crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Also on board were Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati and Tabriz Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem. Head of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran Pir Hossein Kolivand pronounced all passengers and the crew of Raisi’s helicopter dead. Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri confirmed reports that the Iranian leader died in the crash.