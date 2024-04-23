Raisi doubts 'Israeli regime' to exist in case of its attack on Iran

DUBAI, April 23. /TASS/. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi doubts that ‘the Israeli regime’ will exist if it attacks the country.

"If it [Israel] makes a mistake and attacks Iran, completely new conditions will emerge for it and it is unclear whether anything will be left of the Israeli regime at all," the presidential press service quoted Raisi as saying during his visit to Pakistan.

Raisi added that during the recent massive Iranian attack on Israel, Tehran "punished the Israeli regime for the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which violated all norms of international law." According to the president, Iran will "continue to proudly defend the oppressed people of Palestine."

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel in response to what it called "repeated crimes" from Tel Aviv, including the attack on the consular office of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus ascribed to Israel. Tehran’s state-run media outlets said that military facilities in Israel were targeted. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it intercepted 99% of the nearly 350 projectiles launched at Israel with minor damage caused to Nevatim airbase. Following the military action, Tehran asserted that it was not planning any further action, while Jerusalem said that it was preparing to retaliate.